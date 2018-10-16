BHP’s Q1 iron ore production gains 8% but cuts copper guidance

BHP says its FQ1 iron ore production rose 8% Y/Y to 69M metric tons from 64M tons a year ago on strong Chinese demand for high-grade ore, and maintains its FY 2019 guidance of 273M-283M metric tons of iron ore.

But copper production for the quarter was flat at 409K metric tons, and the miner cuts its full-year copper output target to 1.62M-1.71M metric tons from a previous range of 1.67M-1.77M tons, citing reduced production at its Spence mine in Chile and its Olympic Dam mine in Australia.

The Olympic Dam mine was closed for repairs and is expected to resume operations by the end of this month, while Spence continues at partial capacity following a fire in September and operations are expected to reach full capacity in December.

BHP says nickel production fell 8% Y/Y after operations at its Kalgoorlie smelter in Australia were suspended following a fire in September; the smelter is expected to ramp back up to full production next month and the company maintains its nickel production outlook for the year.

