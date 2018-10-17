China cuts U.S. Treasury holdings for third month

China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell for a third consecutive month in August, dropping $6B to $1.165T, as the Asian nation struggled to prevent the yuan from weakening amid tensions with America.

Beijing's sale of Treasuries is sometimes viewed as a response to the ongoing trade war, especially after China’s ambassador to the U.S. signaled in March his country could scale back purchases of the debt to retaliate against tariffs.

