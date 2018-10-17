Canada legalizes marijuana nationwide

Pot stocks are on watch this morning as legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Canada, with provinces handling their own regulations for sale, growth and taxation.

Adults will be allowed to carry and share up to 30 grams of legal marijuana in public, cultivate up to four plants in their households and make products such as edibles for personal use.

Canadians can also order marijuana through the mail.

Premarket: TLRY +1% , CRON -3.7% , CGC +0.5%

Other tickers: OTCPK:MJNA, OTCQX:ACBFF, GWPH, OTCQB:PHOT, OTCPK:CBIS, OTCQB:APHQF, OTCQX:TRTC, OTCQX:CANN, OTCPK:ERBB, OTCPK:GRNH, OTCQB:PMCB, OTCQB:CVSI, OTC:FITX, MJ, OTCPK:HEMP, OTCQB:CBDS, OTCPK:BLOZF, OTCQB:KSHB, OTCQB:MSRT, OTCQX:SPRWF, OTCPK:AGTK, OTCPK:AMMJ, OTCPK:VAPE, OTCPK:HYYDF, OTCQB:GBLX, OTCQB:AERO, OTCPK:MCOA, OTC:HMLSF, OTCQB:CNAB, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCPK:EDXC, OTCQB:THCBF, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCPK:EDXC, OTCQB:THCBF, OTCQB:KAYS, OTCQB:ENRT, OTCPK:ENDO, OTCQB:NTRR, OTCPK:REFG