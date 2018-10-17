U.S. to open trade talks with EU, UK, Japan

Just weeks after the retooling of NAFTA, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office has informed Congress it intends to open trade talks with the EU, U.K. and Japan, aiming to "address both tariff and non-tariff barriers and to achieve fairer, more balanced trade."

Under fast-track rules, the U.S. cannot start trade talks until 90 days after notifying Congress.

