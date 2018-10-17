Crunch time at Brexit summit

With about five months to go before Brexit, many will be watching a key summit today in Brussels between U.K. and European leaders.

But because there is still no agreement over how to solve the Irish border question, the most likely scenario is negotiations continuing over the coming weeks.

Tensions are high as businesses, consumers and investors on both sides of the fence are concerned that more delays won't leave enough time to solve outstanding differences and ratify an exit agreement in parliament.

FTSE +0.2% to 7,072. Sterling -0.3% to $1.3143.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP