SP Plus corporation agrees to acquire Bags

SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to acquire Baggage Airline Guest Services, Inc. ((Bags)) and Home Serv Delivery, LLC, their subsidiaries and affiliates for $275M cash.

The Company plans to finance the transaction with an expanded senior credit facility, which the Company is in the process of finalizing.

Bags handles more than 5M checked bags annually and generated approximately $145M in revenues in 2017.

This acquisition will diversify the Company’s service offerings and client base while providing distinct cross-selling and growth opportunities.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of November 2018.

The acquisition will be accretive to cash flow in the first year post closing.