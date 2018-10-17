Futures dip with FOMC minutes on tap

Volatility is racking the markets as traders struggle to adapt to a world of reduced central-bank stimulus.

Following a sharp rally on Tuesday, U.S. stock futures are pointing to red open - down 0.4% - ahead of more earnings and minutes from the FOMC's meeting in late September.

Some say the turbulence reflects the early stages of a rotation, or reallocating resources away from assets whose gains now appear at risk.

Oil is down 0.6% at 71.52/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1230/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 3.17%.

