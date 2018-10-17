CSX management cites strong pricing

CSX (NYSE:CSX) management issues a slight upward revision to full-year revenue guidance.

The company now expects 6% to 8% sales growth after originally guiding for a mid-single-digit rise.

"The overall pricing environment remained strong in the quarter with healthy demand levels, tight trucking capacity, higher fuel prices and support of export coal benchmarks combined with an improved CSX service product," noted CSX CFO Frank Logeno on the earnings conference call (transcript).

Previously: CSX beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Oct. 16)

Previously: CSX gains after earnings (Oct. 16)