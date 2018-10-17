Winnebago +6.30% on Q4 earnings beat

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) reports revenue rose 17.9% in Q4, due to strong Towable segment growth.

Motorhome revenue grew 2.5% to $228.5M.

Towable revenue expanded 26.2% to $288.7M, driven by continued strong organic growth across the Grand Design RV and Winnebago-branded businesses.

Gross margin rate down 60 bps to 15.6%.

Operating margin rate slipped 110 bps to 8.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 12.1% to $53.59M.

Total motorhome deliveries increased 4.3% Y/Y to 2,463.

Total towable deliveries improved 24.6% Y/Y to 9,469.

Dealer inventory: Motorhome +7.9% to 4,620; Towables +55.9% to 14,877.

WGO +6.30% premarket.

