Winnebago +6.30% on Q4 earnings beat

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) reports revenue rose 17.9% in Q4, due to strong Towable segment growth.
Motorhome revenue grew 2.5% to $228.5M.
Towable revenue expanded 26.2% to $288.7M, driven by continued strong organic growth across the Grand Design RV and Winnebago-branded businesses.
Gross margin rate down 60 bps to 15.6%.
Operating margin rate slipped 110 bps to 8.5%.
Adjusted EBITDA up 12.1% to $53.59M.
Total motorhome deliveries increased 4.3% Y/Y to 2,463.
Total towable deliveries improved 24.6% Y/Y to 9,469.
Dealer inventory: Motorhome +7.9% to 4,620; Towables +55.9% to 14,877.
WGO +6.30% premarket.
Previously: Winnebago beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 17)
