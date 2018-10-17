Moody's affirms L3, Harris ratings after merger

"The rating affirmations reflect the stock based merger with no incremental debt, that L3 (NYSE:LLL) Harris (NYSE:HRS) will meaningfully increase its size and benefit with a range of contracts from a number of government agencies, and the expectation of very modest M&A for some time," according to a press release.

"Targeted $300M of cost synergies by year three seems achievable, and Moody's anticipates progression towards a high double digit teen percentage EBITDA margin and debt to EBITDA of low 3x. Pro forma debt to EBITDA at closing is likely to be around the mid to upper 3x level."