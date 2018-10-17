Auris Medical's betahistine shows positive effect in second early-stage study; shares ahead 18% premarket

Nano cap Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) is up 18% premarket on light volume following its announcement of positive results from a second Phase 1 study evaluating intranasal betahistine in healthy volunteers.

Results showed superior bioavailability over a range of four doses compared to oral betahistine with 6 - 29x higher plasma exposure.

On the safety front, intranasal administration was well-tolerated at a frequency of 3x per day for three days.

Two randomized double-blind placebo-controlled proof-of-concept studies will launch in Q1 2019 evaluating intranasal betahistine (AM-125) in patients with acute vertigo following acoustic neuroma resection (removal of tumor on balance and hearing nerves).

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET.