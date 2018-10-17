U.S. Bancorp rises 1.5% premarket as Q3 NIM improves

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) gains 1.5% in premarket trading as Q3 EPS of $1.06 beat consensus by 2 cents, with results helped by higher interest rates and growth in residential mortgages and commercial loans.
Q3 net interest income of $3.25B, up 1.7% from Q2 and up 2.4% vs. Q3 2017; net interest margin 3.15% vs. 3.13% in Q2 and 3.14% a year ago. The increase in net interest margin Y/Y was primarily due to higher interest rates, partly offset by deposit and funding mix, lower loan spreads due to mix, and the impact of tax reform.
Q3 average total loans of $281.1B, up 0.9% from Q2 and 1.2% Y/Y.
The Y/Y increase is due to growth in residential mortgages, total commercial loans, credit card loans, and retail leasing.
These were partly offset by a reduction in total commercial real estate loans due to disciplined underwriting and customers paying down balances over the past year.
Also affecting loan growth was continued run-off of covered loans portfolio and the sale of the student loan portfolio in Q2 2018.
Q3 average total deposits of $330.1B fell 1.4% from Q2 and 1.5% Y/Y.
Q3 provision for credit losses $343M vs $327M in Q2 and $360M a year ago.
Return on tangible common equity 19.9% vs. 19.8% in Q2 and 17.3% in Q3 2017.
Book value per common share $27.35 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $27.02 at June 30, 2018 and $25.98 at Sept. 30, 2017.
Conference call at 8:00 AM, CDT.
