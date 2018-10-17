U.S. Bancorp rises 1.5% premarket as Q3 NIM improves

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) gains 1.5% in premarket trading as Q3 EPS of $1.06 beat consensus by 2 cents, with results helped by higher interest rates and growth in residential mortgages and commercial loans.

Q3 net interest income of $3.25B, up 1.7% from Q2 and up 2.4% vs. Q3 2017; net interest margin 3.15% vs. 3.13% in Q2 and 3.14% a year ago. The increase in net interest margin Y/Y was primarily due to higher interest rates, partly offset by deposit and funding mix, lower loan spreads due to mix, and the impact of tax reform.

Q3 average total loans of $281.1B, up 0.9% from Q2 and 1.2% Y/Y.