Teva down 4% premarket on Express Scripts snub of migraine med Ajovy

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) slips 4% premarket on light volume on the heels of a Bloomberg report that Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) has excluded migraine med AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm). The FDA approved it a month ago.

Update: Reuters reports that ESRX will cover Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm) and Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), but not AJOVY after the conclusion of price negotiations.

All three are listed at $575/month, but rebates of at least 30% are needed for insurance coverage according to Leerink's Geoffrey Porges.

ESRX covers Emgality and Aimovig after a patient tries two older medications first in addition to a triptan. Also, Lilly and Amgen will refund part of the drug cost if a migraine patient stops treatment within 90 days, indicating that their respective drug is not working or the side effects intolerable. The refund, between 25 - 30% of list, will be returned to Express Scripts clients and is in addition to the rebate for ESRX.