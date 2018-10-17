Good news for GE's troubled power division?

In recent weeks it had looked as though Munich-based Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) was close to securing a contract to supply 11 gigawatts of power-generation equipment to Iraq, in a deal reported to be worth $15B.

But as the contest between the German engineering group and General Electric (NYSE:GE) reached its final stages, the Trump administration put pressure on the Iraqi government, reminding Baghdad that 7,000 Americans had died since the 2003 invasion to oust Saddam Hussein, FT reports.

GE is now expected to take a substantial share of the sale.

