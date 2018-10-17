U.S. airline sector follows United higher

The U.S. airline sector is on watch after United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issues strong guidance and Deutsche Bank lifts its outlook on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL).

United hiked its profit outlook for the third time this year to a range of $8.00 to $8.75 vs. $7.25 to $8.75 prior and $8.16 consensus.

Deutsche Bank sees gains for American Airlines on a much better-than-anticipated fuel expense recapture.

Both developments bode well for the airline sector as a whole.

UAL is up 5.66% in premarket trading and American is 4.0% higher. JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is showing a 2.6% gain , while Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) are both up 1.8% . Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) are both 1.7% higher premarket. Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) and Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA) aren't trading yet, but are poised to head higher.

