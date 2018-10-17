Total teams up with India's Adani to develop fuel retail, LNG plants

Total (NYSE:TOT) signs an agreement with India's Adani Group to jointly develop a fuel retail network, confirming recent media reports that TOT sought to buy stakes in Indian energy projects; financial terms are not disclosed.

Under the deal, TOT and Adani will set up a joint venture to build a retail network of 1,500 service stations over 10 years, and develop various liquefied natural gas regasification terminals, including Dhamra LNG, on India's east coast.

"India's energy consumption will grow among the fastest of all major economies in the world over the next decade," says TOT Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne.