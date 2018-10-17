Textron debuts full-scale Cessna SkyCourier mockup

Combining form and function, the passenger configuration of the Cessna SkyCourier (NYSE:TXT) cabin offers seating for up to 19 with a generous, 32-inch seat pitch and separate entry doors for passengers and crew, according to a press release.

Inside the aircraft, a netted rear cabin cargo area can accommodate luggage and equipment, and optional overhead baggage compartments provide additional storage space onboard.

USB charging ports are located throughout the seating area, and large windows add natural light for greater comfort onboard.