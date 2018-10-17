Credit Suisse cautious on home improvement retailers

Credit Suisse reels in expectations on Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) on its view that upside potential is limited for both home improvement chains.

Analyst Seth Sigman lowers the price target on Home Depot to $204 from $222 and reduces the PT on Lowe's to $111 from $115.

The CS cuts arrive ahead of Q3 earnings reports from Home Depot (November 13) and Lowe's (November 20).