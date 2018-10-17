M&T Bank Q3 rises 1.5% in premarket after Q3

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) +1.5% in premarket trading as Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.53 reflects reduced credit costs and controlled operating expenses.

Excluding 3 cents of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, Q3 net operating EPS of $3.56. With or without the item, EPS beats consensus of $3.35.

Q3 GAAP EPS compares with $3.26 in Q2 and $2.21 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income on taxable-equivalent base of $1.04B, up 2% from Q2 and up 7% from a year ago; net interest margin improved to 3.88% in Q3 from 3.83% in Q2 and 3.53% in Q3 2017.