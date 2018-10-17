M&T Bank Q3 rises 1.5% in premarket after Q3

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) +1.5% in premarket trading as Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.53 reflects reduced credit costs and controlled operating expenses.
Excluding 3 cents of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, Q3 net operating EPS of $3.56. With or without the item, EPS beats consensus of $3.35.
Q3 GAAP EPS compares with $3.26 in Q2 and $2.21 in the year-ago quarter.
Q3 net interest income on taxable-equivalent base of $1.04B, up 2% from Q2 and up 7% from a year ago; net interest margin improved to 3.88% in Q3 from 3.83% in Q2 and 3.53% in Q3 2017.
In each quarterly comparison the improved margin was partly offset by lower average balances of loans and investment securities.
Q3 provision for credit losses $16M vs $35M in Q2 and $30M a year ago.
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $86.7B at Sept. 30, 2018, down from $87.8B at June 30, 2018 and $87.9B at Sept. 30, 2017. The decline from a year ago reflects repayments of acquired residential mortgage loans, partly offset by growth in commercial real estate loans and consumer loans.
Q3 annualized return on average common equity of 14.08% compares with 13.32% in Q2 and 8.89% in Q3 2017.
Conference call 11:00 AM ET.
