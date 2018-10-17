Medivir scales back research costs to focus on clinical development

Medivir AB (OTC:MVRBF) announces plans to reduce activities not critical to its development pipeline as part of its enhanced focus on clinical stage projects.

As part of this plan, Medivir will notify the Public Employment Office of potential employee redundancies impacting approx. 60 positions.

Medivir plans to reduce its annual running cost base, by approx. two thirds. Medivir is also exploring strategic alternatives for the research stage projects and organization.

Medivir will host a conference call on Thursday October 18, at 2.00 pm (CET).