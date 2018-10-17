Arista Networks gains as BMO rates Market Perform

BMO upgrades Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from Market Perform to Outperform with a $279 price target.

Arista shares had a strong August after joining the S&P 500 index but gave back gains in September.

Arista is expected to report Q3 results on November 1 and has guided revenue growth of 23% to 26% Y/Y with adjusted gross margin of 63% to 65%.

ANET shares are up 1% premarket to $235.99. Shares have dropped nearly 12% in the past month and 15% in the quarter but are up 23.7% in the past year.

