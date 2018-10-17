Attunity wins term deal for over $500,000 with a global bank to enable a data lake for modern analytics

Global bank has signed a term agreement with Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) in excess of $500K in annual fees for Attunity Replicate and Attunity Compose for Hive, to enable a real-time data lake supporting modern analytics and a 360-degree view of the Bank's customers.

Mark Logan, President at Attunity stated, "Our broad support for heterogeneous enterprise systems, and our modern and automated approach to data integration provide the scale and ease of use required by the Bank. We look forward to continuing to help companies provide deeper insights and improved customer satisfaction."