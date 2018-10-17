More maintenance deals for Boeing

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has signed a two-year maintenance deal with Israel's El Al Airlines as it looks to boost its high-margin after-sales business that services planes bought by airlines and military customers.

In addition, the world's biggest planemaker supplemented an existing contract with Germany's Lufthansa for the overhaul and exchange of landing gears for two 777-200F aircraft.

Boeing wants to eliminate the need for airlines to contract, schedule and manage the overhaul process through aircraft part suppliers, looking to more than triple revenue at its recently formed Boeing Global Services division to $50B in as little as five years.