Fresenius down 18% premarket on softer earnings guidance

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) slumps 18% premarket on average volume following its downward revision of 2018 earnings guidance citing slower dialysis growth in North America.

Group net income growth this year is now expected to be 11 - 12% instead of 13 - 15% excluding currency swings and the NxStage Medical transaction. Sales growth will be 2 - 3% versus 5 - 7%.

On a preliminary basis, Q3 sales dropped 6% to €4.06B ($4.70B) while non-GAAP net income slipped 2% to €310M ($356M).