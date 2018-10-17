European auto sales slump in September

Registrations of new passenger cars fell 23.5% in the European Union during September after the implementation of the new worldwide harmonized light vehicles test procedure became mandatory. Registrations were up 31.2% in August just ahead of the introduction of the WLTP testing protocol.

Sharp declines were seen at Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) -48%, Renault (OTC:RNSDF) -27% and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group (NYSE:FCAU) -31% during the month.

On a YTD basis, Volkswagen, PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF), Renault and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) have picked up market share, while Fiat, Ford, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) have lost ground. YTD registrations are up in Spain (+11.7%), France (+6.5%) and Germany (+2.4%), while contracting in Italy (-2.8%) and in the U.K. (-7.5%).