Samarco could begin partial production in 2020, Vale CEO says

Vale (NYSE:VALE) CEO Fabio Schvartsman says the Samarco joint mining venture with BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) could resume production at a third of its capacity at the beginning of 2020.

In August, a BHP representative said the company saw little chance of Samarco resuming operations next year, although it was expected to receive all the required licenses, but Schvartsman now says "all indications are that there will be no problems and that, by the beginning of 2020, all issues will be overcome and it will be possible to resume operations."

Samarco halted operations in late 2015 after a tailings dam collapsed, killing 19 people and causing one of Brazil's worst-ever environmental disasters.