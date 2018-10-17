RBC out positive on IBM after revenue miss

RBC is out positive on IBM (NYSE:IBM) despite yesterday’s earnings miss, saying Big Blue is getting close to an inflection.

The firm expects the stock to move higher as investors realize the turnaround is real.

To move higher, RBC says IBM needs to keep delivering stabilizing gross margins (flat this quarter Y/Y), better pre-tax income margins (+50bps), and improved Services performance (GBS +2.5% and Technology Services flat).

Firm maintains an Outperform rating and $175 target.

Source: Notable Calls.

IBM shares are down 4.8% premarket to $138.21.

