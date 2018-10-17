Abbott Laboratories Q3 revenues up 12%; non-GAAP EPS up 14%; narrows guidance

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q3 results: Revenues: $7,656M (+12.1%); Nutrition: $1,838M (+4.0%); Diagnostics: $1,824M (+42.6%); Established Pharmaceuticals: $1,159M; Medical Devices: $2,815M (+8.4%).

Net Income: $552M (-1.6%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,342M (+15.9%); EPS: $0.31 (-3.1%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.75 (+13.6%).

2018 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $1.33 - 1.35 from $1.34 - 1.40; Non-GAAP EPS: $2.87 - 2.89 from $2.85 - 2.91.

Q4 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $0.39 - 0.41; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.80 - 0.82.

Abbott received FDA approval of its FreeStyle Libre 14 day sensor, making it the longest lasting wearable glucose sensor available.

In October, Abbott obtained CE Mark for its FreeStyle Libre 2 system.

Previously: Abbott Laboratories EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Oct. 17)