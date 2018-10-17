MGIC Investment climbs 4.3% premarket after Q3 beat

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) gains 4.3% in premarket trading after Q3 earnings blew past consensus, and reflects increased insurance in force, reduced new primary delinquent notices, and a decline of primary delinquent inventory.

Q3 adjusted net operating income per share of 48 cents beats the consensus estimate of 36 cents

Q3 new insurance written $14.5B vs. $14.1B in the year-ago quarter.

Insurance in force of $205.8B at Sept. 30, 2018, rose by 2.2% during the quarter and 7.7% from a year ago.

Primary delinquent inventory of 33,398 loans at Sept. 30, 2018 decreased from 46,556 loans at Dec. 31, 2017. Y/Y, primary delinquent inventory fell 19%.

Loss ratio for Q3 was (0.6%) vs. (5.4%) for Q2 and 12.5% for Q3 2017.

Q3 net premium yield of 49.3 basis points compares with 49.6 basis points for Q2 and 50.1 basis points for Q3 2017.

Book value per common share increased to $9.64 from $8.51 at Dec. 31, 2017 and $8.45 a year ago.

Conference call at 10 AM ET.

