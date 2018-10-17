Sugarmade signs LOI to acquire Sky Unlimitedr, raises FY2019 sales outlook

Sugarmade (OTCQB:SGMD) has signed a binding Letter of Intent to acquire Sky Unlimited, LLC, dba Athena United for 10M company's common shares.

At closing and upon the completion of a successful audit of up to two years of financials, the Company will pay Sky Unlimited an additional 210M common shares.

At closing Sugarmade will pay the owners a maximum value of 20% of the transaction value in cash, which is initially ~$8M, or will allow Sky Unlimited to exercise an option to convert a portion of the cash payment or the entire cash payment into common shares at a price of $0.10 per share.

Sky Unlimited and its associated operations are expected to produce in excess of $40M in revenues with profitability and positive cash flow for the year.

The company expects this acquisition to be highly accretive to earnings and shareholder value and thus is revising its guidance for FY2019 revenues to more than $70M.