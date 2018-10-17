Tech | On the Move

Deutsche checks show Palo Alto, Fortinet strength

Deutsche Bank says recent channel checks show that Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) looks “exceptionally strong” and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shows “solid” trends. But the analyst didn’t see signs of a turnaround at Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analyst Gray Powell says the security software checks were strong with partners seeing slight reacceleration of firewall market growth. The rapid shift to cloud-based form factors continues in the secure gateway space. 

Upcoming catalysts: Check Point reports earnings on October 24 and Fortinet on November 1. 

Source: Bloomberg First Word. 

Premarket movements: PANW +0.9%, FTNT +1%, CHKP flat.  

