MagneGas up 10.7% on 260% rise in September sales

MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MNGA) generated sales of $0.9M for the month of September, representing a 260% increase as a result of company's expansion into California, Texas and Louisiana through three acquisitions made earlier in 2018.

“We continue to make consistent steady progress is our sales growth objectives,” commented Scott Mahoney, Chief Financial Officer of MagneGas. “We are executing well and preparing to deploy further resources in our best-performing target markets as we head into the seasonally busier part of the year. We remain confident that our growth strategy is delivering solid, sustainable growth for long-term success.”