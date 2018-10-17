HyreCar to partner with TIKD to launch ticket management pilot program
Oct. 17, 2018 8:23 AM ETHyreCar Inc. (HYRE)HYREBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) has formed a strategic partnership with TIKD to launch a ticket management pilot program for HyreCar vehicle owners in California, Washington DC, Virginia and Maryland.
- TIKD will cover all costs associated with the ticket process, including fines and court costs, with no exceptions.
- “We believe this partnership will be extremely valuable to vehicle owners and dealers within the shared mobility space,” said Joe Furnari, CEO of HyreCar. “By vertically integrating services like TIKD on our platform, we are better able to quickly scale inventory, which in turn drives customer retention, reduces costs and increases revenue.”