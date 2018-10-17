Workday +2% on Bernstein upgrade

Bernstein upgrades Workday (NYSE:WDAY) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Mark Moerdler says that even if the enterprise resource planning market “moves reasonably slowly to the cloud, it is large enough and the fact there are only a few vendors with a competitive SaaS solution should allow Workday to continue to gain share.”

The analyst says Workday could still expand subscription revenue by 24% to 36% annually through 2022 even if it doesn’t pick up share from Oracle or SAP.