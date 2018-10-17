Indonesia eyes Freeport deal closure in December, official says

Indonesian miner Inalum is looking to finalize its $3.85B deal for majority control of Freeport McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) local unit in December, Inalum's CEO says, which would end more than nine years of wrangling between FCX and Indonesia's government over ownership rights to the giant Grasberg copper mine.

But the planned transactions are still subject to the issue of environmental recommendations and a special mining permit by the government, Inalum CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin tells India's parliament.

A 2017 government audit estimated FCX’s decades-long operations at Grasberg had caused $13.25B in environmental damage; in a follow-up this April, India's environment minister issued two decrees that gave FCX six months to overhaul the management of tailings from the mine.