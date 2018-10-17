Ultra Petroleum +24% as exchange agreement cuts $250M in debt

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) +24.1% pre-market after announcing an exchange agreement that reduces long-term debt by ~$250M, extends the maturity of $560M of debt to mid-2024 from 2022 previously, and reduces cash interest expense.

Under the deal terms, holders of ~79.5% of 6.875% senior notes due 2022 and ~53.4% of 7.125% senior notes due 2025 are entitled to exchange their old notes for new 9% cash/2% PIK senior secured second lien notes due July 2024 plus new warrants for the purchase of one UPL common share.

Also, UPL says Q3 production averaged 734M cfe/day, which is above the mid-point of guidance, consisting of 63.8B cf of natural gas and 624K barrels of oil and condensate.