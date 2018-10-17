Northern Trust slumps 3.5% after Q3 miss

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) slides 3.5% in premarket trading after reporting Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.58, which includes $10.8M of charges related to impairment of a community development investment and severance-related charges partly offset by a $5.5M benefit from U.S. tax reform.

Consensus was for EPS of $1.61.

Total revenue on fully taxable equivalent basis of $1.48B missed consensus by $40M and fell from $1.52B in Q2, but was up 9% from $1.36B in Q3 2017.

Q3 net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis fell 1% to $418.5M from $422.6M in Q2 and up 14% from $366.2M in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin FTE 1.47% vs. 1.48% in Q2 and 1.29% a year ago.