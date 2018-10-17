Hi-Crush Partners -8%, Smart Sand -11% as Jefferies cuts frac sand stocks

Frac sand producers are sharply lower pre-market after Jefferies downgrades several names, citing weakening Northern white sand demand and prices.

Jefferies analyst Brad Handler expects sand demand weakness to spread to regional and in-basin sand and ultimately to box and silo-based last-mile solutions as "supply adds overtake demand growth," and he thinks Q3 earnings results will drive downward estimate revisions.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) -7.8% after the firm cuts its rating to Underperform from Hold with a Street-low $6 price target, saying the dividend looks unsustainable; Handler also says HCLP, Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Covia (NYSE:CVIA) have the highest Northern white sand exposure.