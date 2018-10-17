Prudential loses `systemically important' label

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is no longer considered a "systemically important financial institution," the last nonbank financial institution to lose that label.

The SIFI designation was created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and required the largest banks and financial institutions to maintain certain levels of capital and made them subject to federal oversight.

The U.S. Department of Treasury on Wednesday rescinded its determination that material financial distress at Prudential could pose a threat to U.S. financial stability.

PRU +0.4% in premarket trading.

