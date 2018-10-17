Premarket analyst action - healthcare

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) initiated with Outperform rating and $6 (140% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 8% premarket.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) initiated with Neutral rating and $190 (3% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) initiated with Buy rating and $350 (21% upside) price target at Goldman.
Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) upgraded to Overweight with a $9 (34% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray. Shares up 5% premarket.
Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) upgraded to Hold with a $2.90 (flat) price target at WBB Securities. Shares up 11% premarket.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum citing valuation.
NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) downgraded to Sell at Citigroup citing "unwarranted" recent rally.
