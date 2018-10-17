Sell-side bailing on homebuilders

Credit Suisse this morning downgraded Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and Meritage (NYSE:MTH) to Neutral from Outperform, and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Underperform from Neutral. While Q3 may produce earnings beats, says analyst Susan Maklari, slowing demand and worries over affordability will continue to weigh.

BTIG's Carl Reichardt says a monthly survey of builders showed decelerating housing demand last summer has continued into the fall. He trims EPS estimates, and cuts price targets for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and KB Home.

Housing starts for September were released minutes ago, and showed a larger-than-expected decline from August. Also released this morning was the latest mortgage application data, and it too showed a slowdown in the face of surging interest rates.

Among premarket movers: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) -2.4%

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, CLAW