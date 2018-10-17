Facebook charged with hiding video ad measurement problems

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) knew about problems with measurement of video ads and failed to disclose them for more than a year, according to an advertiser complaint, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A new complaint alleges that the measurement issues disclosed in 2016 had been known at Facebook by January 2015 but that the company sat on the information. An advertiser group had filed a suit over unfair business conduct in 2016 and later added a fraud claim.

The new filing is based on plaintiffs' review of some 80,000 pages of internal records they obtained through the court proceedings.