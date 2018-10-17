Netflix +10% as analysts reset targets

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 9.6% in premarket trading as the general consensus on Wall Street is that the streamer's earnings and subs growth shined. Analysts have been using different valuation models to set their price targets on Netflix, which has led to a pretty wide PT gap between the high end of the bullish camp and the low end of the Neutral-leaning side.

Keybanc Capital Markets analyst Andy Hargreaves warns on Netflix's margins as he issues a downgrade on the streamer to Sector Weight from Overweight. The price target goes to $377.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterates a Buy rating as it points to "healthy" profitability and the broad-based international subs growth. The BAML price target on Netflix goes to $440.

Goldman Sachs: "Fourth-quarter guidance far exceeded consensus expectations, reflecting the strength of the content line-up through year-end, amplification from newer distribution partnerships and growth in the addressable audience, particularly in earlier stage mobile-first markets. As Netflix subscriber adds continue to exceed expectations and it approaches an inflection point in cash profitability following the current investment period in advance of the loss of Disney content late next year, we believe shares of Netflix will continue to significantly outperform."

JPMorgan: "While quarters can be lumpy, the bigger picture path is consistent, and we continue to believe there is significant growth potential ahead, with Netflix on track to have 200 million global subscribers in 2020-2021."

Nomura Instinet: "Management noted an increased focus on owned original first-run content, which has the potential to lower costs by avoiding third-party licensing markups. International original content is another point of emphasis, and the company plans to continue to invest heavily in building out local content libraries."

Imperial Capital pulls in its Street-high price target on NFLX to $464 from $494 on an adjusted view of discounted cash flow.

Morgan Stanley ups its PT to $475 from $450 and sets a high-flying "bull case" target of $580.

Raymond James lifts its PT to $435 from $400.

Sources: Reuters, CNBC, Bloomberg

Previously: Netflix soars after strong subs growth guidance (Oct. 16)