Oragenics receives clearance to enroll patients into its Phase 2 trial of AG013 for oral mucositis

Oragenics (OGEN +16.7% ) has received clearance to enroll patients residing in Belgium, into its Phase 2 clinical trial of AG013, a live biotherapeutic product for the potential prevention and treatment of oral mucositis (OM).

The Phase 2 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, trial, enrolling approx. 200 patients. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of topically administered AG013 compared to placebo for reducing the incidence and severity of OM in patients undergoing traditional chemoradiation for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Key measures include duration, time to development, and overall incidence of OM.