SAP dips on low customer conversion to cloud suite

SAP (SAP -1.5% ) will offer more support to help hesitant clients shift to its newer S/4HANA cloud-based business suite. The move could expand margins, tighten competition with rivals like Salesforce, and cut off the easy up-front revenues of a licensing model.

Only 10% of German SAP customers are willing to move core processes to the cloud, according to a survey by user group DSAG. Germany accounts for 14% of SAP’s global sales.

SAP wants S/4HANA to replace software run on local servers, which it will phase out within about seven years. The cloud suite typically takes from seven to nine months to get running.

About 2,100 customers are running it live but another 34K could potentially make the change, according to company estimates.

SAP reports Q3 results on Thursday.