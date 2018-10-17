More on UniFirst Q4 results

UniFirst (UNF) reported Q4 revenue growth of 7.5% Y/Y to $434.06M.

Segment revenue: Core Laundry operations +7.4% Y/Y to $391.8M, Specialty garments +20.7% Y/Y to $29M and first aid -10.1% Y/Y to $13.3M.

Q4 overall operating margin improved by 1,212 bps to 9.54%; Core laundry operating margin improved by 1,382 bps to 10.01%, Specialty garment declined by 253 bps to 4.14% and First aid declined by 511 bps to 7.82%.

Cash, equivalents and short-term investments totaled $270.5M, a decrease of $79.2M Y/Y due primarily to the $146M share repurchase, as well as $42.7M spent on the acquisition of businesses.

Outlook 2019: Revenues $1.77- 1.79B; FY diluted EPS $6.65-7.05 and effective tax rate of 26% & also assumes an operating margin of 9.7% at the midpoint.

