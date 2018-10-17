Adtran tumbles 10% after 24% sales hit

Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) is sliding 10.4% out of the open today after its Q3 earnings showed a beat on profits but a decline and miss in revenues.

Adjusted earnings were higher than the top estimates, at $0.21/share vs. consensus of $0.05, but sales dropped to $140.3M from $185.1M.

The company pointed to sequential improvement of 10% in sales, "including the effect of a late start to our G.fast shipments to the Asia-Pacific region," says CEO Tom Stanton. "Notwithstanding the G.fast shipment impact, our third quarter results showed strong improvements in gross margins and operating expenses."

A conference call will come today at 10:30 a.m. ET.

