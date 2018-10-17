Kingstone reports CEO succession

Kingstone Companies (KINS +0.5% ) names Dale Thatcher CEO effective Jan. 1, 2019, succeeding Barry Goldstein, who's named executive chairman.

Thatcher will continue to serve on the board and will remain president of Kingstone Insurance Co.

Goldstein will remain actively involved with the company, with a particular focus on the development of its "Selected Producer" distribution network in the Northeast.

Thatcher's and Goldstein's employment agreements are both extended through 2021.

Previously: Kingstone insurance unit cuts reinsurance treaty to 10% from 20% (Aug. 22)