Yulong +19% on relocation, refocus on 'Millennium Sapphire'

Yulong Eco-Materials (YECO +19% ) has completed the acquisition of the Millennium Sapphire for $50M.

The acquisition was acquired via the issuance of 25M YECO restricted shares valued at $2.00 per share.

Yulong is now in the process of the sale and spin off its China businesses in order to devote all it's resources to the "Millennium Sapphire" business. The company plans to relocate its headquarters to New York this month and replace its officers and directors in order to manage and develop the new MS business.

The company will submit the application change its name after the sale of the China business.

