Stocks off to lower start weighed by techs, financials

Stocks start firmly in the red, a day after a batch of strong earnings reports helped propel the major indexes to their strongest showing since March; Dow -0.6% , while S&P and Nasdaq both -0.3% .

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% but France's CAC -0.4% and Germany's DAX -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.6% .

In the U.S., Netflix +6.7% after reporting better than expected quarterly earnings and a surprise jump of 7M subscribers, but IBM -6.3% after missing revenue estimates.

Most sectors are starting lower, with utilities ( +0.2% ), real estate ( +0.1% ) and consumer staples ( +0.1% ) outperforming, while techs ( -0.6% ) and financials ( -0.4% ) weigh on the broader market after strong performances yesterday.

WTI crude oil -1.3% to $70.98/bbl ahead of the weekly EIA crude inventory report due out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Also still ahead: September FOMC meeting minutes